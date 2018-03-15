SA Libs reveal cost of campaign promises

The South Australian opposition says its campaign promises would cost about $300 million per year over the next four years, if it's elected on Saturday.

The Liberal Party campaign costings document released on Thursday, revealed a Liberal government would ask that government departments save about the same amount annually.

The savings would put the government's bottom line $336 million into the black by 2020-21.

After Opposition Leader Steven Marshall last night refused to say whether the savings would mean job cuts for teachers and nurses, spokesperson Rob Lucas clarified the positions would be protected.

"A Marshall Liberal government will not be sacking any teachers, doctors, nurses police or other frontline staff," he said.

The document details significant cuts in funding for consultants, contractors and ministerial staffers.

In addition to its $300 million on funding campaign promises, a Liberal government would spend $449 million on new capital works over three years.