Jobs push will sway voters: Weatherill

South Australians will vote for Labor when they go to the polls on Saturday because they know the party will fight for jobs, Premier Jay Weatherill says.

SA Premier Jay Weatherill says he'll fight for a national shipbuilding authority in Port Adelaide.

Mr Weatherill visited shipbuilder ASC in Osborne on Thursday to stress he will keep pushing the federal government to set up a national shipbuilding authority at Port Adelaide.

The authority would bring together unions, universities and businesses involved in the shipbuilding process.

"We are asking for the federal Liberal government to commit themselves to it, this will secure jobs in the future here in SA," Mr Weatherill told reporters on Thursday.

He said the state government has set aside land for the project, which would create jobs in the area, and believes his party's prioritisation of jobs will lead voters to "choose Labor" on Saturday,

The premier said the decision to build the navy's next generation of submarines at Osborne was not simply another project but the creation of an industry that would secure long-term jobs for workers.

"There are kids at school now who can plan their futures by getting the skills and capabilities that will allow them to be the engineers, tradies and machinists," Mr Weatherill said.