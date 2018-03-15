The key issues before SA goes to the polls

KEY ISSUES AT THE SOUTH AUSTRALIAN ELECTION:

GOVERNMENT SCANDALS

The release of an independent report into maladministration at a nursing home where residents were subjected to abuse during the election campaign has hurt Premier Jay Weatherill's chances, although two of his ministers were cleared of wrongdoing.

POWER

Since the statewide blackout in 2016, energy issues have dominated politics in SA. The state government has embraced an ambitious renewable energy plan but the state still suffers from some of the highest energy prices in the country. The Liberals have also struggled on power issues with the state's Electoral Commission finding Opposition Leader Steven Marshall misled voters on how much his policy would save households.

JOBS

South Australia has been hit hard with business closures and job losses, culminating with the demise of car producer Holden last year. The Labor government says job creation is its top priority and it's managed to cut unemployment. But the Liberals say their strategy to encourage business investment is a better way and those struggling to find work may agree.

USE-BY DATE

Labor is attempting to win a record fifth term in office to extend its hold on the government benches to 20 years. The party has only had two leaders in all that time, Mike Rann and Jay Weatherill. History would suggest many voters will simply be looking for a change on March 17.

NICK XENOPHON

He's not just a candidate and leader of his own party, Nick Xenophon also looms over the election as an issue in his own right. How much of the vote will he and his candidates get? How will his presence shape the next government? And what will his performance mean for power-sharing heading into the future?