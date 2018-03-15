KEY SA ELECTION PROMISES:
LABOR:
* A 75 per cent renewable energy target and a 25 per cent renewable storage target by 2025.
* A $2 billion infrastructure fund including money for new road works, extensions to the city's tram lines as well as support for a deep-water port in Spencer Gulf.
* A $692 million program to upgrade more than 90 public schools.
* A $150 million pledge to replace 600 old and outdated public housing properties.
SA-BEST:
* Redeveloping the disused Port Stanvac oil refinery site into a housing and commercial precinct.
* New laws to protect vulnerable South Australians from neglect as well as psychological, physical and sexual abuse.
* Bidding to be the home of a Qantas pilot training academy located in regional SA.
* Mandatory rehabilitation for ice users.
LIBERALS:
* Completion of the North-South road corridor through metropolitan Adelaide.
* The GlobeLink freight airport and road corridor near Murray Bridge.
* Deregulating shopping hours, with current laws restricting trading on weekends and public holidays.
* Nearly $10 million to boost crisis accommodation for victims of domestic violence.