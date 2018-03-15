Key seats in the South Australian election

THE SEATS TO WATCH IN THE SOUTH AUSTRALIAN ELECTION:

HARTLEY

In Adelaide's affluent eastern suburbs the seat is shaping as a genuine three-horse race, with former senator and SA-BEST leader Nick Xenophon and former SA Labor minister Grace Portolesi challenging Liberal incumbent Vincent Tarzia. He nominally holds the seat by a 3.3 per cent margin after a recent redistribution.

FLOREY

Based in Adelaide's northeast, the seat is held by former Labor MP turned independent Frances Bedford. Labor will run their own candidate, Rik Morris, a former government staffer. Ms Bedford's return could boost Labor's chances of retaining office with her support.

MORPHETT

The electorate includes the beachside suburbs of Glenelg and West Beach. It is currently held by former Liberal MP Duncan McFetridge, who resigned from the party after losing preselection endorsement for the 2018 election. If he's returned as an independent both Labor and the Liberals will be knocking on his door for support.

MAWSON

A redistribution has turned this Labor-held seat into a nominally Liberal one, with a 3.2 per cent margin. That spells trouble for Tourism Minister Leon Bignell but he's stared down defeat in the past.

LEE

Held by Transport Minister Stephen Mullighan with a two per cent margin, if this seat falls it will be a big blow to Labor and to his political career. He has been considered a potential future Labor leader.

GILES

In this mid-north seat, Labor's Eddie Hughes was originally expected to be returned comfortably after the local Arrium steelworks at Whyalla was saved and with it, thousands of jobs. But SA-BEST's Tom Antonio, a former local government official, is polling well and could pull a surprise.

HEYSEN

Former opposition leader Isobel Redmond is retiring and Josh Teague is favoured to narrowly defend the seat for the Liberals. But he's facing a strong challenge from SA-BEST. This seat covers a similar area to the one which Nick Xenophon's group snatched at the last federal election.

MT GAMBIER

Troy Bell is the sitting member and won it for the Liberals at the last election. But since then he has quit the party and is facing serious fraud and theft charges. Despite his issues, he could still be returned. However, if he's found guilty of the charges against him, he faces being booted from the parliament and there will need to be a by-election.

Source: Electoral Districts Boundaries Commission.