SA Libs wants end to 'long boozy lunches'

The South Australian opposition wants to end ministers' "long boozy lunches" at the taxpayer's expense if they win Saturday's election.

Opposition treasury spokesman Rob Lucas says the Liberals would introduce new ministerial guidelines outlining who pays for alcohol consumed by ministers and their staff under a cost-cutting pledge.

"We have had the obscene situation where Labor ministers and their staff have indulged in expensive bottles of wine during cosy dinners that have nothing to do with government business," Mr Lucas said.

The opposition also wants to amend lobbyist laws to prevent senior members of political parties or unions having a conflict of interest.

"Our prohibition will make it clear that a person can be an official of a political party or a lobbyist, but not both," Mr Lucas said.