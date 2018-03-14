Marshall to cut public service in SA

Steven Marshall says there will be cuts to South Australia's public service under a Liberal government, and is not ruling out slashing the jobs of teachers and nurses.

SA Liberal leader Steven Marshall (right) will not rule out cutting the jobs of teachers and nurses.

In a heated exchange at a people's forum hosted by Sky News and The Advertiser in Adelaide on Wednesday night, Mr Marshall said a Liberal government would halve the emergency services levy and cut land tax.

"We want to cut some slack to people who have worked hard and accumulated an asset, not always bashing them with higher and higher costs of living and hits to their household budget," the opposition leader said.

Premier Jay Weatherill was quick to bite back, telling the forum the tax cuts would be paid for by cuts and privatisation.

"The both of you (Steven Marshall and Nick Xenophon) teamed up to cut $210 million out of South Australian schools and that is what will be happening here in South Australia if you two get the opportunity," he said.

Mr Marshall said the Liberal Party will release its campaign costings document on Thursday, which will include a "modest" efficiency dividend.

"It's modest because we haven't made crazy promises like $279 million for a tram to Norwood that nobody wants," he said, referring to a recent election pledge made by the premier.

Mr Marshall said the Liberals want to "protect all frontline services" but would not rule out cutting the jobs of teachers and nurses.

"There's a cut actually envisaged in the forward estimates and yes, the Liberal Party will be preserving that," he said.

He said there would be no cut to the overall health budget, and any efficiencies would be reinvested into the system.

The leaders also clashed on issues including energy prices, veterans affairs and crime.

But they found common ground when asked about assisted dying - all three supporting a conscience vote on the issue during the next parliamentary term.

More than 100 undecided voters were selected by polling firm Galaxy to attend the forum and ask questions ahead of Saturday's election.

Following the forum's conclusion, 30 per cent said they were more likely to vote for SA-BEST, while 22 per cent were more likely to vote Liberal and 19 per cent more likely to vote Labor.

A further 29 per cent remained undecided.

In their closing pitches to voters, Mr Marshall said a vote for Nick Xenophon is a vote for another four years of Labor in South Australia.

"That's not true," Mr Xenophon retorted.

"You should withdraw that. You should be ashamed of yourself."