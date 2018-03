The South Australian opposition wants to make tourism hot spot Kangaroo Island more accessible if the Liberals win Saturday's election.

Opposition Leader Steven Marshall has pledged $2 million to extend the Cape Jervis breakwater 100m to reduce the number of days the ferry to the island is unable to operate.

"The ferry isn't able to operate for up to two weeks each year, which frustrates tourists and locals who are not able to travel," Mr Marshall said on Wednesday.