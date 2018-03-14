SA Libs misled on energy plan savings

The South Australian Election Commission has upheld a complaint that the opposition misled voters over its energy plan in recent campaigning and has requested a public correction.

The election commissioner, Mick Sherry said in a letter that Opposition Leader Steven Marshall's claim his policy would save householders $302 or more if implemented was misleading, as part of the plan was already in place.

"It contains a statement purporting to be a statement of fact that is inaccurate and misleading to a material extent," Mr Sherry said on Wednesday.