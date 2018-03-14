SA Labor promises tradie support package

Young South Australian tradies could get a post-election windfall with Labor promising a $13.4 million package to help first-year apprentices.

The funds will help cover the costs of buying tools, transport and accommodation and will help give them a head start in completing their trades, Premier Jay Weatherill says.

"Completing an apprenticeship is hard but rewarding work, which is why we are standing up for these young men and women as they start out in their careers," Mr Weatherill said on Wednesday.

The package will see apprentices able to claim a grant of $800 off their first toolkit, $300 towards car registration and increases to travel allowances.

"This package is about encouraging more apprentices taking the pressure off them and giving them a head-start," he said.

The premier said there will be a "pipeline of work" under Labor's previously announced $2 billion infrastructure spend and a need for more tradespeople if they are re-elected.

Labor has pledged to build a regional deep-sea port, extend the tramline to outer city suburbs and build 600 new Housing Trust properties.