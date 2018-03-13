SA Libs detail palliative care policy

More South Australians reaching the end of their lives will be able to stay in their own homes under the Liberal's palliative care program, Opposition Leader Steven Marshall says.

Ahead of Saturday's state election, the Liberal's pledged $16 million to extend outreach palliative care services to 24-hours, seven days a week and promised a statewide review of all palliative care programs.

"Many people want to spend as much time as possible in their home and this policy will enable more to fulfil that wish," Mr Marshall said on Tuesday.