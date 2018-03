Family members of a murder victim have cheered in an Adelaide courtroom as three men convicted over the killing were each handed life sentences.

Kym Wayne Barnes, Shane Matthew Muckray and Chad Badcock were last year found guilty of the bashing and stabbing murder of 27-year-old Jayson Doelz in 2012.

In the South Australian Supreme Court on Tuesday, Badcock received a non-parole period of 32 years and six months, Barnes of 26 years and Muckray of 20 years.