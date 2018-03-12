Xenophon in plan for disused SA refinery

Adelaide's disused Port Stanvac oil refinery site will be remediated and redeveloped with housing, parks and commercial precincts under a plan outlined by Nick Xenophon ahead of the South Australian election.

Mr Xenophon says he'll push for the work to be conducted at Lonsdale if his party holds the balance of power after the March 17 poll.

He said the plan would create much-needed jobs in the south and make available vital land for housing.

"The vast 230 hectare refinery site has been a virtual wasteland since being closed by Exon Mobil 15 years ago," Mr Xenophon said.

"Under a shameful deal, the Labor government negotiated with the global oil and gas giant to remediate the site to industrial quality only."