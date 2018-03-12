Libs to free up SA shop trading

Opposition Leader Steven Marshall says he'll move swiftly to deregulate shop trading hours in South Australia if the Liberals win Saturday's election.

Mr Marashall says the changes would be a major boost for retailers, workers and consumers in South Australia.

"We will bring South Australia's archaic shop trading hours into the 21st century," he said on Monday, a public holiday across SA for the Adelaide Cup.

"A Marshall Liberal government will deregulate shop trading hours, removing restrictions on retailers on when they can open and what type of goods they can sell on public holidays.

"South Australian businesses and consumers want choice, and deregulation of shop trading hours will create more jobs and opportunities for workers in the state's retail sector."

Under present arrangements, many suburban shops are not allowed to open on public holidays and have their hours limited on Saturdays and Sundays.

In some cases, there are also restrictions on the type of products that can be sold on particular days.

Mr Marshall said that could result in the "ludicrous" situation where shoppers could buy a couch but not a TV from the same store.

But Premier Jay Weatherill said Labor's current laws were about standing up for the workers and smaller retailers.

He said Labor's stand on retail trading was more likely to sway voters than what the Liberals were proposing.