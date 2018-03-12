Liberals detail top SA projects

The South Australian Opposition has released its top projects which will form the basis of government infrastructure spending if the LIberals win Saturday's state election.

SA Opposition Leader Steven Marshall has outlined his top infrastructure projects.

Opposition Leader Steven Marshall has already promised to establish Infrastructure SA within 100 days of the poll to evaluate projects and says his list will be the key priorities for the new group.

"South Australia desperately needs a properly researched, methodically implemented infrastructure plan to deliver more investment, more jobs and greater prosperity," Mr Marshall said on Monday.

"Infrastructure South Australia will end the current practice of Labor Ministers deciding infrastructure investment based around political considerations and replace it with decisions based on economic imperatives."

Mr Marshall on Monday also pledged a Liberal government to have established South Australia's first 20-year State Infrastructure Strategy by the end of his first term in office.

His top projects are:

* Completion of the North-South road corridor through metropolitan Adelaide.

* A grain and minerals port on Eyre Peninsula.

* The GlobeLink freight airport and road corridor near Murray Bridge.

* Completion of the Gawler rail Electrification.

* An extension of the O-Bahn guided busway between Tea Tree Plaza Interchange and Golden Grove.

* Grade separations at major metropolitan area intersections to remove level crossings.

* Infrastructure development on Le Fevre Peninsula including light rail, commercial, retail residential and recreational facilities to suit the needs of the naval shipbuilding program at Osborne.

* Sealing the Strzelecki Track in the state's north.

* An underground rail link in the CBD between the northern and southern train lines.

Mr Marshall said his government would also give consideration to the rollout of additional affordable housing, increased capacity for South Australia's prisons and new court infrastructure including the use of modern technology and satellite courts.