Xenophon to push for more taxi relief

South Australia's taxi plate compensation payments could increase by $10,000 to $40,000 per license following the upcoming state election.

SA-BEST leader Nick Xenophon said the party will push for a series of relief measures to help taxi operators and drivers, who are struggling financially because of the introduction of UBER.

"Taxi owners have been hit particularly hard, with the value of their plates plummeting from $400,000 to the point where the market has collapsed," Mr Xenophon said on Saturday.