Call for SA Libs to rule out privatisation

The South Australian Labor government has called on the opposition to rule out the privatisation of the state's publicly-owned power plant if it forms government at next week's election.

Treasurer Tom Koutsantonis said Liberal MP Rob Lucas was instrumental in the former Liberal Government's sale of ETSA, which operated the state's network of distribution, transmission and generation assets.

"South Australian households and businesses cannot afford to go through another major power outage at the hands of private operators who own our electricity assets," he said on Saturday.