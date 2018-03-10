Marshall 'vital necessity' for SA: PM

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has thrown his support behind South Australian Opposition Leader Steven Marshall ahead of next week's state election.

Mr Turnbull called for an end to the "failed leadership" of the Labor government during a visit to the McLaren Vale wine region on Saturday.

"How can you be in a position where you have the most expensive and the least reliable energy in Australia?" he asked reporters.

"The long and sorry era of Labor government in this state has let South Australians down."

Mr Turnbull said Mr Marshall was an "absolute vital necessity" to the state, but would not comment on the future leadership of the party if Labor were to win a fifth consecutive term at the March 17 poll.

He also dodged questions about whether a ban on foreign donations should be imposed at a state level, similar to the one proposed federally, after the state Liberals were this week dogged by a rumoured $1.2 million donation from Chinese businesswoman Sally Zhou.

The two leaders toured Wirra Wirra winery, with Mr Turnbull ringing the harvest bell and crushing a barrel of grapes.

Mr Marshall said business in the region was "booming" thanks to free trade agreements negotiated by the federal government.

"Part of our very strong agenda for this election is all about increasing sales of exports interstate and overseas to bring more money back into Australia and to South Australia," the opposition leader said.

A Liberal Government would have a dedicated exports minister, he said.