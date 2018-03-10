Adelaide building fire causes $1.5m damage

South Australia firefighters believe a major fire at a commercial building in in Adelaide's south was accidental.

The Metropolitan Fire Service said the fire at the Noarlunga Centre on Dyson Road was caused by the failure of an electrical fan in a rear work area.

More than 50 firefighters managed to prevent the fire from spreading to the adjoining business but it caused extensive damage to the rear of the affected premises and minor damage to its neighbour.

The adjoining business, however, suffered water damage from a burst water pipe, the Metropolitan Fire Service said on Saturday.

The firefighters were able to save 75 per cent of the premises and the damage bill was estimated at $1.5 million.