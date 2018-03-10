AMA calls for SA health system funds

The next South Australian government will need to revitalise the state's health system with boosted funding and rebuild faith within the health community, the Australian Medical Association says.

The AMA's national Public Hospitals Report Card revealed that only 52 per cent of urgent emergency presentations at public hospitals in the state were seen within 30 minutes in 2016-17.

It also showed that only 64 per cent of emergency department visits were completed in four hours or less - a decline from 66 per cent in 2015-16.

State president William Tam said the findings highlighted the need for governments to address the shortfall in health funding.

"Neither federal nor state funding has kept pace with demand, leaving hospitals struggling," he said.

He said the system has grappled with closing and replacing the Royal Adelaide Hospital, wide ranging cuts and reconfigurations under Transforming Health and the introduction of a new electronic health record system.

Professor Tam said the report card also exposes the hidden waiting lists within the state - the wait after referral to see a specialist.

It shows the number of category two elective surgery patients admitted within 90 days dropped from from 88.4 per cent in 2015-16 to 87.5 per cent in 2016-17.

"In SA we have heard frightening figures about waits of years' duration just for an initial appointment," he said.

"The AMA(SA) has for years been calling for outpatient waiting lists to be published online so that doctors and patients know how the system is performing."