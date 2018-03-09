News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Tributes flow for little boy, 8, killed as woman fronts court
Mum charged with killing son, 8, was on antidepressants, court told

Charges laid over NT worker's crash death

AAP /

A cattle station owner has been charged with workplace safety offences after a fatal car crash in the Northern Territory.

Daniel Jarmin, 26, a worker for Australian Green Properties was travelling near Tennant Creek heading to his workplace Epenarra Station in 2016 when his car rolled, NT WorkSafe says.

The company was charged with numerous offences including failure to provide a mechanically-sound car and not providing four-wheel drive training.

The case will commence before Darwin Local Court on April 10.

Back To Top
feedback