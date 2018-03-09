Charges laid over NT worker's crash death

A cattle station owner has been charged with workplace safety offences after a fatal car crash in the Northern Territory.

Daniel Jarmin, 26, a worker for Australian Green Properties was travelling near Tennant Creek heading to his workplace Epenarra Station in 2016 when his car rolled, NT WorkSafe says.

The company was charged with numerous offences including failure to provide a mechanically-sound car and not providing four-wheel drive training.

The case will commence before Darwin Local Court on April 10.