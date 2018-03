Nick Xenophon wants health insurers to provide equal rebates, no matter which provider a patient picks.

If SA-BEST holds the balance of power after the March 17 election leader Mr Xenophon wants legislation stopping health funds providing a different rebate if a patient uses its preferred providers.

"Private health funds like BUPA and Medibank Private are paying almost double the rebate to patients who use their contracted dentists and that's just not fair," Mr Xenophon said.