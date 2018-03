The AFL's head of inclusion and social policy says sport can be a "powerful vehicle for change" at an International Women's Day breakfast in Adelaide.

Tanya Hosch, guest speaker at the annual event, said an increasing number of women are making their voices heard in the sporting industry.

"Sport has always been and always will be a critical player in moving along social change, and indeed, as a sporting code as large as ours, we have a responsibility to play our part," she said.