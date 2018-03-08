Big support for longer SA shopping hours

A majority of South Australians want restrictions on shop trading hours to be eased, a new survey has found.

Business SA says the University of South Australia's Institute for Choice found 75 per cent support for changes including later trading on weekends and earlier opening on Sundays.

"People want to be able to shop when it's convenient, and that includes Sunday mornings and after 5pm on weekends, when they're not at work or battling peak-hour traffic," Business SA spokesman Anthony Penney said.