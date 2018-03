A 26-year-old Mt Gambier woman has been charged with the murder of Myrna Nilsson in Adelaide in September 2016.

Ms Nilsson's body was found in a house at suburban Valley View after her daughter-in-law, who was found in the street, bound and gagged, claimed two men had killed the 57-year-old during a home invasion.

Police say they now believe the report of the home invasion was fabricated and detectives are no longer seeking anyone else in relation to the crime.