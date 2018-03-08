Libs promise right turn for new SA tram

A right-hand turn will be added to Adelaide's controversial east end tramline extension at a cost of $37 million if the Liberals win the March 17 state election.

Steven Marshall will add a right turn to a new tram extension if he becomes SA premier.

Opposition Leader Steven Marshall says the turn, at the intersection of King William St and North Terrace, should have been included in works currently underway to take the line past the Art Gallery and to the site of the old Royal Adelaide Hospital.

Mr Marshall said failing to include the right turn was one of the government's most "cynical, stupid and ultimately costly transport decisions".

"The decision to axe the right-hand turn from the original plans for the extension of the tram down North Terrace was driven by Labor's need to have a ribbon-cutting exercise before the state election," Mr Marshall said on Thursday.

He said a Liberal government would "fix Labor's mess" in the first term.

"It's going to be in the budget from day one," he said.

The Labor government has insisted the complexity and cost of including a right-hand-turn could not be justified and would actually make traffic flow worse.