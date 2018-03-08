News

SA Labor to introduce violence leave

AAP /

South Australians will be entitled to 10 days of paid family violence leave each year under a re-elected Labor government.

Premier Jay Weatherill, who will take on a new domestic violence portfolio, says the leave will become a minimum employment standard and laws will be amended to protect workers from any discrimination when accessing it.

"As premier, it is important that I take on board this portfolio so that we can bring together the resources, government, and deliver more important reforms in this area," Mr Weatherill said.

