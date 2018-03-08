No clear front-runner in SA poll

A lack of blunders or knockout blows has left the South Australian election wide open, 10 days from the poll.

All three leaders, Labor Premier Jay Weatherill, Liberal leader Steven Marshall and SA-BEST leader Nick Xenophon have had their good and bad days on the campaign trail.

Mr Weatherill stole the early march with Labor's glitzy launch and promise of a $2 billion transport infrastructure program.

Mr Xenophon also had his best days early as he finalised his field of 36 candidates and fought off attacks from the two major parties.

While Mr Marshall had his best moment in this week's televised debate, looking more relaxed and less scripted than his opponents.

But they've also had their hiccups, Mr Weatherill's largest coming last week when the report into the failed Oakden nursing home was released, casting a bleak picture of the care of its elderly residents.

Mr Marshall's biggest problem has been controversy surrounding a possible $1.2 million donation from Chinese businesswoman Sally Zou.

The issue has dogged the opposition leader since Saturday, the day after Ms Zou tweeted out a picture of a cheque made out to the Liberal Party.

The cheque is yet to arrive, but Mr Marshall has still been forced to bat away criticism over the prospect of such a large single windfall.

Mr Xenophon's campaign struck trouble on Wednesday when one of his candidate's John Noonan attended the premier's media event and declared SA-BEST could win more seats than the Liberals or Labor on March 17.

And if that was the case, he would expect it to take more than one spot in next state cabinet.

That put him at odds with his leader who said previously his party was not looking to form government and would not take cabinet positions if it secured the balance of power.