Mother to be jailed for helping killer son

A South Australian woman who helped her son conceal the murder and burial of his partner is set to be sentenced on a charge of assisting an offender.

Margaret Archer will appear in the District Court on Thursday after earlier pleading guilty to helping her son Neil Archer conceal the murder of 20-year-old Jody Meyers.

Ms Meyers' body was found under a concrete slab in a shed in the backyard of Margaret Archer's home a month after she went missing in 2015.

Neil Archer strangled Ms Meyers following a heated argument sparked by his concerns her family was trying to break them up.

He took her body to his parents' home near Mannum, east of Adelaide, and buried it under the floor of the toolshed before returning the next day to cover the grave with fresh concrete.

After his arrest, he pleaded guilty to murder and was jailed for a minimum of 22 years.

National domestic violence helpline: 1800 737 732 or 1800RESPECT. In an emergency call triple-zero.