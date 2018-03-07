Protester crashes Weatherill's QEH event

A protester has gatecrashed South Australian Premier Jay Weatherill's press conference, as the premier spruiked a major Adelaide hospital re-development.

Protester Rob Brown said the SA government was "selling off all our assets".

Construction will this week begin on a multi-storey car park at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, with later works to include an upgraded cardiac service, a bigger emergency department and a new intensive care unit.

The premier's visit to the site was cut short by Rob Brown, who arrived carrying placards in protest of the development.

Security did not allow Mr Brown access to the event, but he later told reporters the Labor government no longer represented the interests of the people.

"They represent developers, they're selling off all our assets," Mr Brown said.

Mr Weatherill said the redevelopment will create about 780 jobs, and re-affirmed Labor's commitment to retaining public hospitals.

"The commencement this week of the construction of the new car park is an example of Labor putting into action our $270 million redevelopment of the QEH," he said.

Opposition Leader Steven Marshall was also critical of Labor's plans for the QEH.

"This premier has a lot of nerve," he said.

"Labor promised improved services at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital at the 2010, 2014 and 2018 elections. They still haven't delivered promises from the previous two (elections).

"Why should they be trusted to deliver on these commitments."