SA Libs promise violence shelters

The South Australian opposition has promised $9 million to boost crisis accommodation for victims of domestic violence.

Opposition Leader Steven Marshall says $1.5 million will be spent on a new 20-bed facility in southern Adelaide and $2.5 million on two 10-bed facilities in regional SA, if the Liberals win the March 17 election.

Another $5 million in loans will be made available to other accommodation providers to allow them to expand their operations.

"Currently, there is a critical shortage of suitable accommodation for women and children fleeing dangerous situations in their homes," Mr Marshall said on Wednesday.