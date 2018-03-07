News

SA Labor promises health prevention funds

AAP /

Chronic conditions including obesity, asthma, diabetes and heart disease will be targeted in a $15 million preventative health campaign proposed by the South Australian government.

Health Minister Peter Malinauskas said the measures to be introduced if Labor is returned at the state election on March 17 would try to keep people out of hospitals.

"By providing funding to help prevent chronic disease and educate the community, we are ensuring that South Australians are provided with the information they need to stay healthy," he said.

