Xenophon calls for better elder care

SA-BEST party leader Nick Xenophon has proposed new laws to protect vulnerable South Australians from neglect as well as psychological, physical and sexual abuse.

New laws to stamp out abuse of the elderly have been proposed by SA-BEST leader Nick Xenophon.

The proposals come in the wake of the Independent Commission Against Corruption's report into Adelaide's scandal-plagued Oakden nursing home, which revealed a shockingly poor level of care.

"If we win enough seats at the state election, one of our first priorities will be ensuring we move immediately to introduce measures to protect vulnerable adult South Australians, particularly the elderly, from abuse," Mr Xenophon said on Wednesday.

The SA-BEST proposals include the establishment of a vulnerable adult protection unit to investigate allegations of abuse, and the introduction of penalties for health care staff, administrators or even ministers who fail to report abuse.

The party will also support the use of CCTV cameras in residential care facilities and will work with the state and federal governments to develop assessment tools to better identify people at risk.

Mr Xenophon says elderly South Australians account for 25 per cent of the state's population and many continue to be mistreated or abused.

He says in response, the state government had "sat on its hands".