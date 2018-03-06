News

Shorten backs Weatherill on campaign trail

AAP /

Federal Opposition Leader Bill Shorten has thrown his weight behind the South Australian government's healthcare policy during a visit ahead of the state election.

Mr Shorten on Tuesday joined South Australian Premier Jay Weatherill for a tour of the South Australian Health and Medical Research Institute, before Mr Weatherill announced a $30 billion investment in the facility.

"Jay's got the vision for healthcare and I can work with Jay Weatherill to make sure that we properly provide the healthcare that South Australians deserve," Mr Shorten told reporters.

