A $30 million medical health hub featuring Australia's only proton therapy unit, will be established in Adelaide if Labor is returned at the March 17 election.

house the Adelaide Eye Hospital and other preventative and chronic disease services, Premier Jay Weatherill says.

"This new Adelaide health hub will bring more services together and ease pressure on Adelaide's best hospital," Mr Weatherill said on Tuesday.