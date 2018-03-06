Coroner rules against SA inquest secrecy

A South Australian coroner has ruled against completely concealing the identities of elite police involved in the fatal shooting of Alexander Kuskoff east of Adelaide in 2015.

Deputy Coroner Anthony Schapel on Tuesday rejected an application from police to keep the identities of STAR Group officers concealed.

That could have involved closing the court when they were sworn in and referring to them only by their initials in all documents and proceedings.

Mr Schapel said officers who appear during his investigation will give evidence in the normal manner, though he has agreed to suppress any images of them from publication.

Counsel for the police commissioner will appeal against his ruling in the Supreme Court.

Frances Nelson QC told the inquest that the issues raised with the coroner were valid.

"We live in a different world now," she said.

"The risk of being identified is real. It's not a risk that should be dismissed as theoretical or even fanciful."

Police Commissioner Grant Stevens said the secrecy application reflected the "new reality" of the dangers to police.

"If you are a tactical officer, a specialist, who deals with crime including terrorism you are less able to do your job if you have a fear that your identity might be known to people who might seek you out," Mr Stevens told ABC radio.

Mr Kuskoff was shot and killed at a property near Tailem Bend after making threats during a 000 call.

The 50-year-old confronted police with guns when they attended his farm, with the inquest told previously that he fired at officers.