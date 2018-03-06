SA Labor questions big Liberal donation

South Australian Opposition Leader Steven Marshall has been asked to clarify his links to Chinese businesswoman Sally Zou, after a possible $1.2 million donation.

Ms Zou tweeted a picture of the cheque - made out to the SA division of the Liberal Party - on Friday before Mr Marshall confirmed on Monday he had met with the businesswoman at his house.

"Since then, the Labor Party have been inundated with calls from people who have stories, or anecdotes or information about Ms Zou's interactions with the Liberal Party," Treasurer Tom Koutsantonis said on Tuesday.

He would not reveal the party's sources, but said he had heard stories of Ms Zou offering Mr Marshall a brand new car as a gift.

"It's time Steven Marshall be up front with the South Australian people and answer all the questions that remain about his relationship with Sally Zou," Mr Tom Koutsantonis said.

But Mr Marshall said the party had not received the cheque in question, and had correctly reported previous donations from Ms Zou.

Despite confirming he had hosted Ms Zou at his house, the opposition leader denied accepting any personal gifts from her.

"Everything that we need to do legally is done legally," he told ABC Radio Adelaide on Monday.