SA Libs promise more funding for BPD

South Australians suffering Borderline Personality Disorder will be able to get treatment from a new $10 million specialised service if the Liberals are elected on March 17.

There is a need for additional services after the state coroner revealed a lack of specialised care following the deaths of two young women who took their own lives, opposition human services spokeswoman Michelle Lensink said on Tuesday.

"After 16 years in government Labor's policy responses to mental health issues are stuck in the past, increasingly out of touch and ineffectual," Ms Lensink said in a statement.

Readers seeking support and information about suicide prevention can contact Lifeline on 13 11 14.

Suicide Call Back Service 1300 659 467.