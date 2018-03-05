Authorities failed two SA girls: Coroner

Two young women with mental health conditions did not receive enough specialised treatment before their deaths, an inquest has found.

Miranda Howard, 22, took her own life in 2013 and 18-year-old Aurora Holly McPherson-Smith did the same in 2015.

Both women suffered from Borderline Personality Disorder (BPD).

Deputy Coroner Jayne Basheer said both women had a history of self-harm and significant interactions with mental health services.

But she found that they both did not receive enough specialised care.

"No psychotherapy or evidence-based treatments were provided to the deceased during their hospital admissions," Ms Basheer said in her findings published on Monday.

The coroner heard expert evidence that services for treatment of BPD in the state were underfunded, uncoordinated and lacking in experts with specialised training.

"The state government has been well aware of the deficiencies in service delivery for BPD for a long period of time," Ms Basheer said.

"Without urgent changes to the current service delivery for BPD in SA, patients will continue to be treated in a haphazard, inconsistent and damaging manner."

The deputy coroner recommended the state government allocate funding to a targeted service for people with personality disorders.

Readers seeking support and information about suicide prevention can contact Lifeline on 13 11 14.

Suicide Call Back Service 1300 659 467.