Pyne weighs into SA election campaign

Federal frontbencher Christopher Pyne has weighed into the South Australian election campaign, accusing Labor of trying to "smear and distract".

Steven Marshall is facing questions over a possible $1.2 million donation to the Liberals.

Mr Pyne's comments come as Opposition Leader Steven Marshall faced continued questions over a possible $1.2 million donation to the Liberals from Chinese businesswoman Sally Zou.

While Ms Zou tweeted out a picture of a cheque made out to the party on Friday, Mr Marshall said no such donation had been received and Mr Pyne said the businesswoman was not the focus of the campaign.

"This is Labor just trying to smear and distract," Mr Pyne told reporters on Monday.

Mr Marshall said any donations received by the party to date had been declared according to the rules.

"The Liberal Party's policy agenda will never, ever be available to be bought," he said.

He also described as "an elaborate story" suggestions of other gifts from Ms Zou.

Earlier on Monday, Treasurer Tom Koutsantonis continued Labor's call for Mr Marshall to reveal if the $1.2 million cheque had been received and whether or not the Liberals would be cashing it in.

"He should commit to telling South Australians the moment it arrives, rather than disclosing it after the election," Mr Koustantonis said.

But Mr Marshall said Labor's attacks were just the party "reverting to type".

"Cue the smear, two weeks from the election," he said.