A re-elected Labor government will spend $20 million to help South Australia's brewers increase their international markets.

The funding over two years will help grow exports and increase jobs in the state's emerging beer, cider and spirits industries, Food Minister Leon Bignell says.

"Adelaide's position as the wine capital of Australia gives us an opportunity to promote the broader drinks sector and create links with South Australia's great food, art and fashion," Mr Bignell said on Monday.