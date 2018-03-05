SA Labor promises childcare boost

South Australian families will have greater access to children's healthcare, early education, and family support programs under a $37.5 million deal if Labor is returned at the March 17 poll.

SA Labor has promised $37.5 million to build 10 additional early learning childcare centres.

Premier Jay Weatherill has pledged 10 additional childcare centres across Adelaide to deliver critical early learning services, including speech pathologists and nutrition programs.

The centres are expected to be up and running by 2022.

"This is about making sure we bring together all of the services in the one place," Mr Weatherill said on Monday.

The services will help identify learning problems early in life and support children with developmental delays.

"We know that those first five years of life are absolutely critical for establishing the health, wellbeing and learning trajectory for the whole of the rest of their lives," Mr Weatherill said.

The centres will be across the north, south and east of Adelaide as well as one in Mount Gambier.

The funding commitment comes after Labor also pledged $4.6 million over four years to employ an additional 10 full-time pathologists to work in childcare centres.

Labor on Monday also committed $6 million to build 20 outdoor play spaces at preschools and schools if re-elected.