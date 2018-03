A 67-year-old woman has died in car crash at Waikerie in the South Australian Riverland.

Police say the woman was driving a Mitsubishi SUV on the Sturt Highway on Sunday morning when she collided with a Ford utility.

The driver of the Ford, a 51-year-old man, was airlifted to the Royal Adelaide Hospital in a serious condition.

The death takes the SA road toll for 2018 to 11 as compared to 12 at the same time last year.