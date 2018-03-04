Environment groups score SA's election

An alliance of 33 national and state environmental groups has released a scorecard on the major parties ahead of the March 17 South Australian election, giving The Greens top marks.

The group includes the Australian Conservation Foundation, Conservation Council SA and the Wilderness Society and plans to distribute the scorecard across key electorates in the lead-up to the poll.

It gives The Greens five stars, Nick Xenophon's SA-BEST group three stars followed by Labor on two and the Liberals on one and a half.

Each party was ranked according to a range of issues including its response to climate change, the development of clean energy, protection for the oceans and waterways and its attitude to plans for a low-level nuclear waste dump in SA.

Labor scored points for its 75 per cent renewable energy target but lost out for not joining the other parties in banning fracking for gas.

The Liberals were criticised for their support for the federal government's National Energy Guarantee and for not doing enough to protect the River Murray.

But they scored well for promising more funds for volunteer groups protecting the environment.

The Greens earned points across the board but SA-BEST was also praised for its strong stance on a number of issues including additional resources for nature conservation.