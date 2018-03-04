Xenophon stands firm on pokie reforms

Nick Xenophon is standing firm on poker machine reform in South Australia despite a campaign against him by a hotel lobby group slashing support for his party ahead of the March 17 election.

Mr Xenophon says the criticism from the Australian Hotels Association and also from the Labor and Liberal parties has been "relentless" but he's determined to push ahead.

"We're not reconsidering our policy on poker machine reforms," he said.

"Poker machines are one of the biggest avoidable causes of poverty and hardship in this state.

"Our policy of $1 bets, curbing the number of machines but having a program to make community clubs and community hotels aren't out of pocket is a sensible policy.

"The machines need to be much safer, right now they're incredibly addictive."

Mr Xenophon said the campaign against him by the AHA was part of the reason a Newspoll on Saturday revealed a slump in support for his group.

The poll showed primary support for SA-BEST had slumped to 21 per cent, down from 32 per cent in a similar poll in December.

It leaves the group a distant third behind the Liberals on 32 per cent and Labor on 30 per cent, although Mr Xenophon is still just ahead of Labor's Jay Weatherill as the preferred premier.

Mr Xenophon said he wasn't surprised by the result, with the poll at the end of 2017 "too good to be true".

"This just confirms what I've known all along, that SA-BEST is very much the underdog," he said.

But he said with two weeks to go to the election, "anything could happen".

"If a week is a long time in politics, then two weeks can be an eternity," he said.

"The fact is, SA-BEST is still doing better than any other third party in this state's history. If we do a little bit better we can make history."