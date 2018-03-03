SA Libs pledge funds for elective surgery

The South Australian opposition has pledged $40 million to cut the state's 1700-patient elective surgery backlog if the Liberals win the March state election.

Opposition Leader Steven Marshall says the waiting list has more than tripled in the past year.

"Labor's mismanagement of the elective surgery waiting lists has resulted in thousands of South Australians not having the surgery they need within the clinically recommended time frame," Mr Marshall said on Saturday.

A key element of the opposition's strategy will involve reopening surgery suites at Adelaide's recently mothballed Repatriation General Hospital.

Mr Marshall said the elective surgery waiting list had blown out from about 540 patients to 1700 in the past year, with delays at the new Royal Adelaide Hospital the biggest issue.

Opposition health spokesman Stephen Wade said while some procedures being held up were relatively minor, they could still have a big impact on patients' lives.

"I have no doubt that South Australians are at risk of further disability and death because of the blowout in the elective surgery waiting list," Mr Wade said.

"Elective surgery is not unimportant. It's very important."