Labor questions big Liberal donation

The South Australian Labor government has raised concerns over a possible $1.2 million donation to the SA Liberals.

Treasurer Tom Koutsantonis said businesswoman Sally Zou recently tweeted a picture of a cheque for $1,212,018 made out to the Liberal Party.

Mr Koutsantonis said at a time when the purchasing of political influence is in the spotlight at a national level, the SA Liberals need to explain their involvement with Ms Zou.

The Liberal Party says it has not received the donation, and Ms Zou's tweet has since been deleted.

Under current arrangements, donations of more than $5191 have to be disclosed within seven days.

The Electoral Commission's website so far lists only five donations to the Liberals above that amount, including two which were both for $166,000.

The largest single donation to the Labor Party listed on the site for 2018 is $150,000 from the Shop, Distributive and Allied Employees Association.

Mr Koutsantonis said Opposition Leader Steven Marshall needs to explain what, if any, involvement he has had with Ms Zou.

"What is Sally Zou expecting in return for her donation?" the treasurer said.

Ms Zou has been contacted for comment.