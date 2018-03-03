SA Libs promise more mental health beds

There is a critical shortage of beds for elderly mental health patients in South Australia, the state opposition says.

Liberal Leader Steven Marshall pledged $14 million to convert part of the recently closed Repatriation General Hospital into a home for some of the state's most vulnerable people.

"All together we want to have 35 older persons living with mental health and in particular dementia conditions on this site," Mr Marshall said.

The announcement comes two days after the release of the Independent Commissioner Against Corruption Bruce Lander's report into Adelaide's scandal-plagued Oakden nursing home.

Mr Lander declared the Oakden affair a "shameful chapter in the state's history" and described the facility as a "disgrace".

He made a finding of maladministration against five people who either worked at Oakden or were health department officials.

Elsewhere on the campaign trail, Premier Jay Weatherill promised up to 1000 school-based traineeships in the disability sector over the next five years.

The traineeships would cost the government $6 million, with a further $1 million invested over four years to train and upskill Auslan users and interpreters.

The premier promised strong screening processes for applicants to help avoid a repeat of the Oakden failures.

"The training process will all be about making sure that they have the right attitudes - of course, there'll be a screening element in that," Mr Weatherill said.

"We need to make sure that we bring on young people with the values and the aptitudes to work in the disability services sector."