Coroner finds SA teen's death preventable

The death of a 14-year-old South Australian boy who collapsed at football training was "foreseeable" and "preventable" an inquest has found.

Ike Jordan Zerk was suffering from an underlying aortic valve disease when he collapsed and died after football training in March 2015.

Coroner Mark Johns said on Friday the boy's physician, Dr Adams should have been more forceful with the family about the decision for the teenager to cease playing sports because of his degenerative heart problem.

"I find that Ike's death was foreseeable and was preventable, but for Dr Adams' failure to advise that he cease unduly robust physical activity," Mr Johns said.

He said Dr Adams should have advised Ike's parents for the teen to stop playing sport at a September 2014 check-up and informed them that it was now time to be considering surgery.

Dr Adam's failure to follow up on the delivery of a report from that consultation to Melbourne's Royal Children's Hospital also meant Ike did not get a second opinion that could have potentially saved his life.

"I find that had Ike been passed over to the Melbourne team in all likelihood a repair would have been done earlier than the date of his death and that as a consequence he would have survived," Mr Johns said.

The coroner in his recommendations outlined the need for a mandatory system of patient data transfers for cardiologists treating young patients to be coordinated by the Women's and Children's Hospital.

"It is absurd and unacceptable that the life of an otherwise healthy 14-year-old boy should be put at risk by reliance upon the ordinary mail service," Mr Jones said.