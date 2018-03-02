SA cannabis campaigner set for 2019 trial

An Adelaide woman who faces drug charges over the supply of medicinal cannabis will not face trial until next year.

Jenny Hallam appeared in the South Australian District Court on Friday after earlier pleading not guilty to manufacturing and possessing a controlled drug, namely cannabis.

Ms Hallam's home at Hillier, in Adelaide's north, was raided by police in January 2017, but she was not charged with drug offences until three months later.

Earlier this year, she said she hopes a jury will acquit her on grounds of "medical necessity".

"I'm hoping, having a jury trial, that I'm not going to be able to find people that are callous enough to think that what I did was the wrong thing," she said.

"I will not let people die when I have a responsibility to keep them alive."

Access to medicinal cannabis has been legal in South Australia for some time but it can only be prescribed by doctors under certain circumstances.

Proponents say, for some people, getting hold of suitable products remains difficult.

Ms Hallam said the only victims of her crime were pharmaceutical companies.

"Nobody was hurt, nobody was injured," Ms Hallam said.

"Nothing has happened other than the pharmaceutical companies have shown that their drugs don't work."

Her trial is scheduled to begin in February, 2019.